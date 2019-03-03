insurgents targeted an corps at their camp in the southern province, killing at least 23, officials said Saturday.

Omar Zwak, for the provincial governor, said 20 other troops were wounded in the attack that began Friday and ended Saturday evening after a 40-hour battle in the district.

The death toll could rise after a final assessment, added Zwak.

As many as 40 security forces may have been killed, according to a who spoke anonymously as he was not authorized to brief the media.

Zwak added that military vehicles and offices were damaged by blasts and shooting in the attack.

Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, a spokesman, said in a statement that the insurgent group was responsible for the attack, which came even as negotiators met for talks with a U.S. in the Middle Eastern state of

He said Taliban fighters engaged both Afghan and foreign forces inside the camp and killed "scores."



Zwak said U.S. advisers were present in the base, but in a separate area.

"The foreign forces present at the base were all safe as the Taliban could not reach that part of the compound," he said.

Zwak said the attack began when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives at

He said three other suicide bombers also blew themselves up as gunmen followed behind them. Zwak said 22 Taliban gunmen were killed in the fighting.

In recent years, the Taliban and the Islamic State group have carried out near-daily attacks in Afghanistan, mainly targeting the government and its security forces.

The Taliban control several district centers in Helmand, which is a major source of the world's illegal opium supply.

was previously a British air base known as In northern province, Taliban ambushed a convoy of Afghan security forces, killing nine, said Zabihullah Amani, for the

Amani said 12 other forces were wounded during the battle with insurgents that lasted seven hours Friday in district. "Four security forces are missing and believe to be taken alive by the insurgents," he said.

The forces were just returning from an operation in the district when they came under heavy fire, Amani said.

Zabiullah Mujahid, a for the Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack.

