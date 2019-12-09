JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Adityanath govt clears Rs 1,600 cr Ballia Link Expressway project
Business Standard

Over Rs 10 trn worth of loans disbursed under Mudra Yojana till Nov 1: Govt

The PMMY is a scheme launched by the prime minister on April 8, 2015, for providing loans up to Rs 10 lakh to non-corporate, non-farm small/micro enterprises.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

money, mudra scheme, bribe

The government on Monday said more than Rs 10 trillion have been disbursed under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana till November 1, 2019.

The PMMY is a scheme launched by the prime minister on April 8, 2015, for providing loans up to Rs 10 lakh to non-corporate, non-farm small/micro enterprises.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), 20.84 crore loan accounts totalling an amount of Rs 10.24 trillion have been sanctioned up to November 1, 2019," Minister of State (IC) for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
First Published: Mon, December 09 2019. 17:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU