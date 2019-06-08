Over 500 booked for blocking highway over 'murder'

Police have registered an FIR, naming 50 people and mentioning 500 others, a day after they blocked the Delhi- highway, protesting over an alleged murder.

They had placed the body of meat seller Asif on the highway during their protest Friday.

Asif had gone with his four friends--Chand, Nanha, and to the for swimming on Wednesday after the Eid celebration but did not return home.

He was found dead in a forest area of Dhoulana town in Hapur district Thursday.

The autopsy report is awaited.

Tempers had run high when Asif's body was brought to his residence in Murad Nagar.

SP said the protesters pelted vehicles with stones.

Alleging that Asif was killed by his friends, they demanded the registration of a case against them.

The SP said Chand, and had been arrested while is absconding.

