Japan PM Yoshihide Suga urges Vladimir Putin to resolve island dispute

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi speaks to Japanese counterpart; agree to strengthen bilateral ties
Fertility, phones, reforms: A trader checklist for Japan's new PM, Suga
Japan PM Yoshihide Suga tells South Korea it's time to fix strained ties
Japan's cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga to join race for PM's post
Japan's Yoshihide Suga wins ruling party race to replace premier Shinzo Abe
-
Newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that he wants to settle their territorial dispute and sign a peace treaty formally ending their World War II hostilities.
Suga took office two weeks ago, replacing Shinzo Abe who stepped down due to poor health. Abe, during his nearly eight years in office, put a great deal of time and effort into improving ties with Russia in hopes of settling the territorial dispute, but with little progress.
The two countries both claim a group of islands seized by the former Soviet Union in the final days of the war, preventing them from signing a peace treaty. The islands, called the Northern Territories in Japan and the Kurils in Russia, are off the northern coast of Japan's Hokkaido.
I told (Putin) that I hope to develop Japan-Russia relations holistically, including the signing of a peace treaty. I said we should not leave the territorial problem to the next generations and put an end to it ourselves, Suga told reporters after the telephone talks.
I will firmly tackle the problem with President Putin. Suga said he is confident he and Putin can develop a positive relationship in which they can frankly exchange views. Putin said he hopes to maintain a dialogue to resolve any existing problems between the two countries, Suga said.
Settling the island dispute with Russia was one of Abe's diplomatic goals. He started joint economic projects on the Russian-held disputed islands. Russia, however, has stepped up its military presence on the islands, and held troop exercises just hours before Tuesday's talks.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Japan protested to Russia about the military exercise, saying it was unacceptable.
Suga has had a series of phone talks with global leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU