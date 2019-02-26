PM takes Delhi Metro ride to ISKCON event

Tuesday boarded a metro train from on way to attend an event at in south Delhi's East of Kailash, officials said.

unveiled a giant Bhagavad Gita, running into 670 pages and weighing 800 kg, at the temple, located near Kailash Colony metro station.

Dubbed the 'Astounding Bhagavad Gita', and measuring 2.8 m by 2 m, it is billed as the "largest principle sacred text ever to be printed," according to ISCKON.

"PM boarded a train from Khan Market metro station on the for reaching the venue," a source said, adding he deboarded at Nehru Place.

The Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said, "The travelled in Metro's today. He boarded the metro train at at 4:25 pm and travelled up to Nehru Place metro station, leaving the station at 4:38 pm."



Inside the coach, he interacted with some of the commuters and posed with them for pictures.

The after unveiling the Bhagavad Gita, "travelled back by boarding a metro train from at 5:45 pm," the DMRC said, adding that the PM deboarded the train at Khan Market metro station at 5:56 pm.

The for (ISKCON), known colloquially as the movement, is a worldwide confederation of more than 400 temples and runs 100 vegetarian restaurants and a wide variety of community serving projects.

Tight security arrangements were made in and around the venue, which otherwise is very crowded.

"With an artistic touch of 18 exquisite paintings and an innovative elegant layout, the book has been printed in Milan, Italy, on YUPO synthetic paper so as to make it untearable and waterproof," the ISKCON said.

Bhagavad Gita, often referred to as the Gita, is a sacred text, revered by the Hindus, and is part of the epic Mahabharata, containing the teachings of Lord Krishna to Arjuna on the battlefield.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)