Punjab reports highest single-day spike of over 3,000 Covid-19 cases

-
ALSO READ
India's daily new Covid-19 recoveries surpass fresh cases: Health Ministry
439 fresh Covid-19 cases, 20 deaths in Punjab; state tally rises to 162,705
Punjab coronavirus update: 25 more deaths, 890 new cases reported in state
Punjab coronavirus update: 15 deaths, 480 new cases reported in state
Five states account for 80.63% of daily Covid-19 cases: Health Ministry
-
Punjab reported the highest single-day spike of 3,176 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally to 2,26,059, while 59 more people died due to the infection.
The state had seen this year's maximum single-day spike of 2,700 infections on Thursday. It had recorded the highest single-day rise of 2,896 cases on September 17 last year.
According to a medical bulletin, 59 fatalities in the state took the death toll to 6,576,
The number of active COVID-19 cases increased from 21,405 on Thursday to 22,652, it said.
Jalandhar reported a maximum of 494 cases,Mohali 409, Ludhiana395, Amritsar 304, and Patiala 285, among districts, which witnessed new cases.
The districts which saw deaths included Jalandhar (14), Hoshiarpur (14) and Ludhiana (5).
A total of 1,816 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of those recovered to 1,96,831, the bulletin said.
There are 25 critical patients who are on ventilator support, while 304 are on oxygen support, it said.
A total of 57,82,674 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said.
Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 248 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 25,604.
The death of four more persons took the toll to 372, according to the bulletin.
The number of active cases rose from 2,286 on Thursday to 2,392 on Friday, it said.
A total of 138 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the snumber of those recovered to 22,840, the bulletin said.
A total of 3,02,049 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 2,75,427 tested negative while reports of 279 samples were awaited, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU