R K Mathur sworn-in as the first Lt Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh

Radha Krishna Mathur was on Thursday sworn-in as the first Lt Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh, which came into existence after bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir.
The oath of office was administered by chief justice of Jammu and Kashmir high court Geeta Mittal at a simple function held at Leh.
