JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Top 10 biz headlines: Reliance Jio slams peers, Diwali sales, and more
Business Standard

R K Mathur sworn-in as the first Lt Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh

The oath of office was administered by chief justice of Jammu and Kashmir high court Geeta Mittal at a simple function held at Leh.

Press Trust of India  |  Leh 

R K Mathur, CIC
R K Mathur | Photo: pib.nic.in

Radha Krishna Mathur was on Thursday sworn-in as the first Lt Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh, which came into existence after bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The oath of office was administered by chief justice of Jammu and Kashmir high court Geeta Mittal at a simple function held at Leh.
First Published: Thu, October 31 2019. 07:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU