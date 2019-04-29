JUST IN
Business Standard

Rafale: Centre seeks SC's nod to circulate letter seeking adjournment on hearing, SC allows

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Centre to circulate a letter for adjournment in Tuesday's scheduled hearing on Rafale review pleas.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi allowed the Centre's counsel to circulate the letter among parties which include petitioners who have filed review pleas.

The apex court had on April 10 dismissed preliminary objections raised by the Centre that documents on which it claimed "privilege" cannot be relied upon to re-examine the verdict in the Rafale fighter jet deal.

First Published: Mon, April 29 2019. 11:15 IST

