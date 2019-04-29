Rafale: Centre seeks SC's nod to circulate letter seeking adjournment on hearing, SC allows

The on Monday allowed the Centre to circulate a letter for in Tuesday's scheduled hearing on review pleas.

A bench headed by allowed the Centre's to circulate the letter among parties which include petitioners who have filed review pleas.

The apex court had on April 10 dismissed preliminary objections raised by the Centre that documents on which it claimed "privilege" cannot be relied upon to re-examine the verdict in the fighter jet deal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)