Rahul, Congress should apologise to PM Modi, says BJP on Rafale verdict

The BJP Friday demanded an apology from the and its for levying allegations against in the fighter jet deal, in which the has given the government a clean chit.

The apex court dismissed all the petitions seeking a direction to the CBI to register an FIR for alleged irregularities in the procurement of 36 fighter jets from and said there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the multi-billion dollar defense deal.

Welcoming the judgement, said,"Every deal is not Bofors deal."



"It is the culture and tradition of and its top leadership to mint money from such deals on the cost of country's security," he said.

and the should apologise to for making false allegations against him and questioning his credibility, he added.

A bench headed by said there is a necessity for fighter and the country cannot remain without the jets.

The CJI, who read out the judgement for the three-judge bench, said no reasons were found to interfere in the procurement process for the fighter jets.

The verdict was pronounced on a batch of pleas seeking a court-monitored probe into deal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)