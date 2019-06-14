JUST IN
Raj govt orders administrative inquiry into tiger's death in Sariska reserve

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

The Rajasthan government on Friday ordered an administrative inquiry into the death of a tiger at Sariska reserve in Alwar, officials said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed the officials to initiate a high-level administrative inquiry. Principal Secretary (cooperatives) Abhay Kumar will carry out the investigation.

The tiger, who died on Saturday last, had been shifted to Sariska from Ranthambhore National Park two months ago, officials said.

Based on initial reports and the post-mortem, officials said heat stroke was the cause of death.

First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 17:50 IST

