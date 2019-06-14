Raj govt orders administrative inquiry into tiger's death in Sariska reserve

The government on Friday ordered an administrative inquiry into the death of a tiger at reserve in Alwar, officials said.

has directed the officials to initiate a high-level administrative inquiry. (cooperatives) Abhay Kumar will carry out the investigation.

The tiger, who died on Saturday last, had been shifted to from Ranthambhore National Park two months ago, officials said.

Based on initial reports and the post-mortem, officials said heat stroke was the cause of death.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)