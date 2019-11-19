Rajnath on a two-day Singapore visit to attend Defence Ministers' meet

Defence Minister on Tuesday took a sortie on a Super Puma helicopter of the Singapore Air Force in the island city-state. The defence minister arrived last night on a two-day visit.

He will attend the India-Singapore Defence Ministers' dialogue and also call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

On Tuesday morning, Singh visited Sembawang Air Base and later took the helicopter sortie.

Visited the Sembawang Air Base in Singapore today. Took a familiarisation air sortie in Super Puma Helicopter of Singapore Air Force. pic.twitter.com/S36VER55A0 — (@rajnathsingh) November 19, 2019

Paid tributes to one of India’s towering leader and a great Freedom Fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and INA martyrs at the Indian Army Memorial Marker, in Singapore today. pic.twitter.com/T29fVLaDVB — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 19, 2019