Rajnath on a two-day Singapore visit to attend Defence Ministers' meet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday took a sortie on a Super Puma helicopter of the Singapore Air Force in the island city-state. The defence minister arrived last night on a two-day visit.
He will attend the India-Singapore Defence Ministers' dialogue and also call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
On Tuesday morning, Singh visited Sembawang Air Base and later took the helicopter sortie.
Visited the Sembawang Air Base in Singapore today. Took a familiarisation air sortie in Super Puma Helicopter of Singapore Air Force. pic.twitter.com/S36VER55A0— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 19, 2019
On-board RSS Stalwart in Singapore pic.twitter.com/ZngguvDRGL— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 19, 2019
Paid tributes to one of India’s towering leader and a great Freedom Fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and INA martyrs at the Indian National Army Memorial Marker, in Singapore today. pic.twitter.com/T29fVLaDVB— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 19, 2019
Delighted to meet Major Ishwar Lal during the wreath laying ceremony at INA marker in Singapore.
Major Lal had served the Indian National Army under the leadership of Netaji Subhash Chandra. He is an embodiment of courage and bravery. I salute his service to INA & the nation. pic.twitter.com/2wvs41pmAM— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 19, 2019
