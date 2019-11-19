JUST IN
Business Standard

Rajnath on a two-day Singapore visit to attend Defence Ministers' meet

Press Trust of India  |  Singapore 

Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh on-board RSS Stalwart in Singapore | Photo: @rajnathsingh (Twitter)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday took a sortie on a Super Puma helicopter of the Singapore Air Force in the island city-state. The defence minister arrived last night on a two-day visit.

He will attend the India-Singapore Defence Ministers' dialogue and also call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

On Tuesday morning, Singh visited Sembawang Air Base and later took the helicopter sortie.
First Published: Tue, November 19 2019. 15:32 IST

