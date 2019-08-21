JUST IN
Now, you can allow up to Rs 2,000 of recurring payments via digital wallets

RBI has permitted processing of e-mandate on credit and debit cards, besides prepaid payment instruments, including wallets like Paytm, PhonePe and Amazon Pay for recurring payments of up to Rs 2,000

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday permitted processing of e-mandate on credit and debit cards for recurring transactions (merchant payments) with a cap of Rs 2,000.

The RBI has been receiving requests from industry stakeholders to allow processing of e-mandate on cards for recurring transactions with Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA) during e-mandate registration and first transaction.

"...it has been decided to permit processing of e-mandate on cards for recurring transactions (merchant payments) with AFA during e-mandate registration, modification and revocation, as also for the first transaction, and simple / automatic subsequent successive transactions," the RBI said in a circular.

This, the RBI said, has been done keeping in view the changing payment needs and the requirement to balance the safety and security of card transactions with customer convenience.

The maximum permissible limit for a transaction under the e-mandate facility on cards would be Rs 2,000.

The RBI added that no charges should be levied or recovered from the cardholder for availing the e-mandate facility on cards for recurring transactions.

The direction is applicable for transactions performed using all types of cards debit, credit and Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs), including wallets.
First Published: Wed, August 21 2019. 21:30 IST

