RBI turns net seller of US currency in March to defend rupee; sells $20 bn

-
ALSO READ
Rupee up 10 paise to 75.93 vs dollar amid RBI status quo on rates
Indian rupee surges 25 paise to close at 75.28 against US dollar
How a weaker rupee will impact the Indian economy and people?
Rupee declines 6 paise to 74.44 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee advances 22 paise to 76.78 against US dollar in early trade
-
Reserve Bank of India turned net seller of the US currency in March after it sold USD 20.101 billion on a net basis in the spot market, according to RBI's monthly bulletin for May 2022.
In the reporting month, the central bank purchased USD 4.315 billion from the spot market and sold USD 24.416 billion, the bulletin released on Tuesday showed.
In March 2021, RBI had net purchased USD 5.699 billion of the greenback.
In February 2022, RBI had net bought USD 771 million of the US currency after it purchased USD 5.946 billion and sold USD 5.175 billion in the spot market.
In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of March 2022 was USD 65.791 billion, as compared to USD 49.106 billion in February 2022, the data showed.
During FY 2020-21, RBI had net purchased USD 68.315 billion from the spot market. It had bought USD 162.479 billion from the spot market and sold USD 94.164 billion during the fiscal 2020-21, the data showed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU