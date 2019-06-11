Refined soya oil futures gain 0.3% on spot demand

Refined prices rose 0.3 per cent to Rs 746.5 per 10 kg in futures trade Tuesday as speculators raised their bets amid upsurge in demand at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined for delivery in June contracts went up by Rs 2.25, or 0.3 per cent, to Rs 746.5 per 10 kg with an open interest of 16,270 lots.

Similarly, the for delivery in July contracts was up by Rs 1.5, or 0.21 per cent, to Rs 731.4 per 10 kg with an open interest of 46,500 lots.

Analysts said expansion of positions by traders on the back of pick-up in demand at the physical markets against fall in supplies from growing belts helped to trade higher.

