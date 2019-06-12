Reliance Capital, Rel Home Finance shares tumble up to 7 pc as PWC resigns as statutory auditor

Shares of Capital and Home Finance Wednesday tumbled up to 7 per cent after Chartered Accountants (PWC) resigned as of both the

The scrip of Capital plunged 6.82 per cent to close at Rs 87.50 on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 8.83 per cent to Rs 85.60 -- its 52-week low.

shares fell by 4.23 per cent to close at Rs 17 on the BSE. During the trade, it dropped 7.88 per cent to Rs 16.35.

PWC has put in its resignation, with effect from June 11, 2019, citing unsatisfactory response to "certain observations" made by it as part of the ongoing audit for fiscal 2018-19, the two said in their respective regulatory filings to stock exchanges.

Both and said they do "not agree with the reasons given by PWC".

While the board of directors of Reliance Capital has noted and accepted the resignation, said its audit committee and board will meet on Thursday and decide upon the new

Reliance Capital and Reliance Home Finance said that PWC cited the companies' failure to convene audit committee meetings within the expected time, despite multiple letters of intent sent to them, as one of the reasons for the resignation.

Seeking to allay investor concerns after stocks of his group firms took a beating on the bourses, had Tuesday said that his group was committed to meeting all payment obligations in a timely manner and has already serviced debt worth Rs 35,000 crore in last 14 months.

