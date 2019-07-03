Rise in customers opting for personalised visa processing: VFS

: There has been an 121 per cent increase in the number of customers opting for personalised assistance and professional guidance through the visa application process in the first four months of 2019, according to VFS Global.

VFS Global is the largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions.

Owing to the increase in demand for service, VFS Global Wednesday said, it recently set up a Premium Lounge at its Visa Application Centre at Egmore here.

The centre provides visa service for 25 countries and applicants to any of these destinations can opt for the Premium Lounge Service, a press release said.

According to VFS Global, in the first four months of 2019, there was an 121 per cent increase in demand for Premium Lounge service which was recorded over the same period in 2018.

The latest Premium Lounge is in addition to the 17 such facilities being operated by VFS Global across India.

"Due to the growing demand for personalised services seen among Indian travellers, we are pleased to extend our Premium Lounge service to Chennai residents," VFS Global, Regional Group COO-South Asia, Middle East-China, Vinay Malhotra said.

The Premium Lounge is an optional service, available at an additional cost providing end-to-end personalised assistance and professional guidance to customers throughout the visa application making the process quicker, seamless and more private, the release added.

