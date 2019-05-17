JUST IN
Saradha scam: SC vacates order protecting ex-Kolkata Commissioner

The apex court had granted interim protection. Rajeev Kumar, the former police commissioner, now has seven days to approach court for legal remedy.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court Friday vacated its order granting protection from arrest to former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar in the Saradha chit fund scam case.

The apex court said its February 5 order granting interim protection to Kumar will continue for seven days from today to enable him to approach the competent court for legal remedy.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the CBI to act in accordance with law in the case.
