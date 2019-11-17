Signature Global to invest Rs 400 cr in 2 housing projects in Gurugram

Realty firm on Sunday said the company will invest Rs 400 crore to develop two affordable housing projects in Gurugram under a Haryana government scheme.

The Centre has reduced GST on affordable housing to 1 per cent only and is providing an additional deduction of 1.5 lakh on interest paid on home loans under Income Tax law for flats priced up to Rs 45 lakh, as part of its efforts to boost property demand.

Delhi-based is mainly into development of affordable housing and has launched 12 such projects, comprising over 11,000 units, so far, under the Haryana Affordable Housing Policy. Two projects having 1,800 units have been handed over to buyers.

The company in a statement said that it has started two new projects 'Aspire' and ' Prime', which have in total about 1,450 units.

"Together, they would entail an investment of Rs 400 crore Rs 200 crore on each of these projects," the company said, adding that flats will be sold in a price range of Rs 22-26 lakh.

Under this policy, the applications are invited from prospective buyers and then units allotted through draw system.

"We are dedicated towards delivering affordable houses and want as many projects as possible with focus on timely delivery and maintaining the quality at the same time," said Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman of

Apart from projects under the Haryana Affordable Housing policy, the company has launched three projects under Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojna at Karnal and Sohna, Gurugram. It has also entered into commercial real estate and is developing a shopping mall in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, Signature Global had raised Rs 200 crore fund from private equity player KKR and Rs 150 crore from ICICI Prudential to fund its projects. It has also raised funds from HDFC.