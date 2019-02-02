Six die in van-lorry collision in TN

Six people including four women were killed in collision involving a van and a brick-laden lorry at Thumbai in this district Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred early this morning when the lorry proceeding towards Kancheepuram collided with the van coming from the opposite direction, and then capsized, they said.

Four women passengers and of the van were crushed to death.

Another person travelling in the lorry also died on the spot, they added.

As many as 31 passengers of the van were injured in the accident.

Annammal visited the spot and arranged for of the injured to the government hospital.

