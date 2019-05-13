T'gana timber smuggler now booked under Preventive Detention

: A month after he was arrested, alleged timber smuggler known as "Telangana Veerappan" has now been booked under the Preventive Detention Act, police said Monday.

alias Potharam Srinu (42) who faces a string of cases and his associatesKududala Kishan Kumar (35) and Koravena Madhukar (36) were arrested a month ago, while they were smuggling teakwood at Manthani in district, police said.

"We have (now) invoked the PD Act against "Telangana Veerappan" Srinu and his associates and they are currently lodged in Warangal Central prison," told

Srinu allegedly indulged in tree felling and smuggling teakwood in reserve forests in Manthani, Mancherial and Chennoor under Ramagundam Police Commissionerate limits for nearly two decades, he said.

"He was smuggling the teakwood to Andhra Pradesh, and Chattisgarh," the said.

As many as 12 cases had been registered against Srinu by police and the Forest department, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Forest Act, he said.

The said the headed by K Chandrasekhar Rao took serious view of the rampant tree-felling in the state and directed police and forest officials to take stringent action against such people, even if they claimed political backing.

Srini had also approached the to avoid invocation of PD Act against him, said.

He also said efforts were on to arrest saw mill owners in Godavarikhani, Manthani and in some parts of for allegedly colluding with Srini.

