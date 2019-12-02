Tata Motors bags orders for over 2,300 buses from various state govts

on Monday said it has bagged an order for over 2,300 buses from various state transport undertakings (STUs) and is working to complete deliveries of the same by February next year.

The orders are from STUs of Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, said in a statement.

Commenting on the orders, Product Line Head (Buses) Rohit Srivastava said, "With the government's continued thrust towards providing smart, safe and convenient alternatives of public transport, we at Tata Motors acknowledge the proactive approach of various STU's to maintain a sustainable mass public transportation system."



With an order size of over 2,300 Tata Motors buses, he said, "We look forward to a continued partnership with all the STUs, in their endeavour to reinforce the public transportation system in their respective cities."



The company, however, did not share the break-up of the orders.

Tata Motors currently designs, develops and manufacturers its buses in Pune, Dharwad, Pantnagar and Lucknow.

With an extensive product portfolio of future ready buses, the company said it will continue to play "an active role in mass public transportation, with a commitment towards striking the right balance between sustainable growth and profitability".