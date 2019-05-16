JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Infosys to allocate up to 50 mn shares to incentivise staff; CEO to get stock units worth Rs 10 cr

BMW launches new X5 SUV, to roll out more models this year
Business Standard

Tata Sky partners Amazon to provide access to OTT players' content

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Tata Sky and Amazon Thursday announced a tie up through which the DTH platform's users will be able to access over the top (OTT) players' content on their television sets.

Tata Sky customers will have to pay Rs 249 a month to access content from OTT players like Hotstar, Eros Now, Hungama Play and Sun NXT, a statement said.

The watching would be made possible through Amazon Fire TV Stick, it said.

*

*


*

*

* Quick Heal Tech launches new security solutions

Cybersecurity company Quick Heal Technologies Thursday launched a new security solutions suite.

The new suite has been designed keeping in mind the emerging threats, an official statement said.

*

*

*

* Gokhale Constructions forays into commercial realty segment

Gokhale Constructions, which is engaged in re-development of old residential societies, has forayed into the commercial real estate segment.

Real estate investment management firm Capri Global Capital will fund up to Rs 100 crore for the first project, the release said.

Since inception, Gokhale Constructions has built close to 3 million square feet of space and is currently developing 2 million square feet of residential space.

*

*

*

* Sterling and Wilson partners Uptime Institute for data center design, operation

Sterling and Wilson Thursday said it has partnered with Uptime Institute for building, designing, and operation of data centers.

Sterling and Wilson provides turnkey data center services to its clientele including design, build, O&M.

With this partnership, it will now also facilitate certification of data centers in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Bangladesh, thus further cementing its position in the data center industry.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 22:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements