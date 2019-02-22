Those responsible for damaging properties during Feb 18 strike to be made co-accused: Ker govt to HC

The government Friday submitted in the that those responsible for damage to property during a on February 18 called by the Youth would be arrayed as co-accused in the cases registered across the state.

The submission was made before a bench of and Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar by the the government counsel, who referred to the decision rendered by the in a case in 2018.

The bench was hearing cases against Youth Dean Kuriakose, UDF district leaders A Govindan Nair and M C Kamarudeen for calling a 'hartal' to protest the twin killings of Youth workers in district earlier this week.

State also referred to the guidelines given by the to make the organisers of liable and responsible, for tortuous damage caused to public or private property.

Earlier, the court orally observed that loss due to damage during the shall be realised from the accused, and the leaders who had called for the hartal should be prosecuted for abetment of the criminal incidents reported across the state on February 18.

The state government, which was directed to file a detailed report on the damage, said in total, 189 cases were registered against 4,430 people across the state for damaging public property worth Rs 2,65,200 while observing the hartal.

Among the accused, 427 people had been arrested, it said.

The court posted the cases to March 6 for consideration.

The bench had in January banned ' hartals', making it mandatory for any organisation to issue a notice of at least seven days.

The state-wide dawn-to-dusk hartal was called by the Youth Congress leadership through social media, hours after its workers -- Sarath Lal and Kripesh -- were hacked to death in the northern district on Sunday.

The also informed the Friday that public properties worth Rs 38.52 lakh were damaged in a flash hartal called by Sabarimala in January in protest entry of two women of menstrual age group into the

The government also submitted that direction should be issued to carry out recovery proceedings and realise the damage from leaders.

The last month's order banning flash hartals was issued based on a PIL filed by the Chamber of Commerce which had submitted that 97 hartals were held in in 2018, severely impacting the business and livelihood of workers, causing loss worth crores of rupees.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)