Three held for robbing 2 men at Minto Road

Two men were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly robbing two persons in Central Delhi's Minto Road area, police said Tuesday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rohan and Shivkumar, they said.

The incident took place Monday night when Manoj, a native of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, was going towards the railway station along with his friend Sundar, according to a senior police

When they reached Minto Road around 11.30 pm, four person came in a car and started beating them.Though fled from the spot with a bag, the accused persons took away Rs 23,000 from Manoj, the said.

While the accused persons were leaving, saw the car's number and informed the police.

Police said an identified the car and started looking for it, and it was recovered from Minto Road.

Police investigated about the car's owner and later, apprehended Rohan from flats, they said.

During interrogation, Rohan disclosed that his associates were Shivkumar, Arpit and the juvenile, police said.

On his instance, Shivkumar and the juvenile were apprehended, they said. Police are trying to nab Arpit.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)