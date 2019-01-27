TN CM seeks withdrawal of permission to Karna govt for DPR on

The Chief Minister K urged Modi to withdraw the permission accorded to for a detailed project report (DPR) on its proposed dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedattu.

In a 92-page memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister, he also requested the Centre to cancel the permission given for conducting a survey for building a new dam in Mullaiperiyar by the government.

It also sought conferment of 'Bharat Ratna' on former chief ministers of C N Annadurai and J Jayalalithaa.

The memorandum, listing various demands, called for bringing three towns-- Salem, Hosur and Neyveli under the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN.

Palaniswami sought additional funds for providing 'Gaja' cyclone relief.

He said should take steps to protect the fireworks industry which provided livelihood to eight lakhpeople.

He said GST amount due for should be released immediately.

was here to inaugurate a slew of projects in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)