Top US lawmakers rally behind India; say Pulwama attack won't weaken resolve of Indians

Describing the terrorist attack as a despicable act of violence, top US lawmakers have rallied behind India's effort to fight terrorism and said that such heinous crimes will not weaken the resolve of its people.

So far, more than 70 American lawmakers including 15 Senators have condemned the attack.

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and many injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

The "terrorist attack against Indian paramilitary police is a despicable act of violence, however, I know it will not weaken the resolve of the Indian people," said Senator Thom Tillis, a member of the Caucus.

"The American people and the stand fully behind our ally and their fight to defend their democracy and end the threat of violent extremism," he said.

As a member of the and Senate Caucus, Tillis said he remains committed to strengthening the between the two nations.

"What a terrible terrorist attack in India. stands with our Indian friends and allies against this despicable atrocity. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families," Senator said.

"I condemn the terror attack yesterday in My thoughts are with the families who lost loved ones in this horrific attack," said Senator

Other US lawmakers also took to to condemn the attack.

"I strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Kashmir, one of the deadliest attacks in the region in decades. My prayers are with the families of the victims," Senator tweeted.

"My sincere condolences to the Indian people after the horrific terrorist attack yesterday in The stands strong with India in the face of terrorism. We must work together to fight this evil," Senator said.

"The Kashmir terror attack yesterday was a horrific and devastating act of terrorism. These cowardly terrorist acts have no place in our world. The United State stands in solidarity with India in condemning this attack," Senator said.

The terror attack against Indian forces in Kashmir resulting in over 40 deaths and seriously injuring many more was despicable, said

"Terrorism cannot be accepted in any part of the world, and must end the support and safe haven for any terrorists groups operating in its country," Johnson demanded.

"Deeply saddened to learn of the cowardly terrorist attack on an yesterday. The stands firm with our Indian partners in condemning the Kashmir terror attack. We must fight against terrorism in all of its forms," said.

This heinous terrorist attack on the Indian Central Reserve Police Force convoy in is a devastating tragedy and must be vehemently condemned, said Congresswoman

"I extend my sincere condolences to the victims and their families and loved ones," Lawrence said.

The stand with its ally India in coping with this barbaric act of terrorism, said Congresswoman

"Saddened and angered by today's terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Tammy and I are keeping the victims' families in our prayers during this difficult time. stands with India against the threat of terrorism," said.

"My thoughts are with the victims and their families today. stands with the Indian people and strongly condemns this senseless violence," Indian-American Dr said.

