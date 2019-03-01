Toyota Kirloskar sales down 1.6 pc in February

Kirloskar Motor (TKM) Friday reported a decline of 1.63 per cent in total sales in February at 12,497 units as against 12,705 units in the same month last year.

The company sold a total of 11,760 units in the domestic market last month as compared to 11,864 units in the year-ago period, said in a statement.

Last month, the company exported 737 units of Etios series as against 841 units in February 2018.

"We have seen improvement in consumer sentiment as compared to last month (January) leading to a growth in demand.

"However, the auto sales are witnessing a temporary slowdown in pre-election phase in addition to factors like tight liquidity condition impacting the buying behaviour," said.

He said the company has received an "overwhelming response" to its all-new sedan.

"We have more than 400 bookings already. We have sold more than 130 units since launch on January 18, 2019," he added.

On the outlook, he said, "we expect positive outlook in domestic sales in March, which is generally good demand month for the industry."



Additionally, the positive measures announced by the government in Union Budget with thrust on rural economy will certainly boost the buying sentiment in the upcoming months, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)