Trained over 150,000 developers, students in India in 2 years: Intel

Intel said on Wednesday it has trained more than 150,000 developers, students, and professors in the last two years to develop artificial intelligence-ready talent in India.

Among other customers and innovators, Intel said it has collaborated with Wipro Limited, National Instruments, AllGoVision and OutDU to power solutions based on Intel AI technology.

Intel hosted in India for the second time its premier global AI developer event here on Wednesday.

Prakash Mallya, Vice President & Managing Director



Sales & Marketing Group, Intel India, said AI is swiftly becoming a reality for enterprises and has found applications across industries.

"With talent becoming a key driver of competitive advantage, India has an opportunity to tap into its existing pool of mathematicians, statisticians and programmers and nurture this talent to leverage their skills for analytics and AI," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)