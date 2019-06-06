Trump arrives in northern France for D-Day ceremonies

US arrived in northern on Thursday for a second day of ceremonies to mark the 75th

"Heading over to Normandy to celebrate some of the bravest that ever lived. We are eternally grateful!" he tweeted before taking his flight to the in the Normandy region.

Along with his wife Melania, the US leader boarded a helicopter to fly to Colleville-sur-Mer where he and French leader will commemorate fallen US servicemen in the invasion.

Earlier in the morning, Trump had tweeted reported comments from host which referred to "glowing reviews from the British media" of his trip to the UK for a three-day state visit.

He contrasted this with "hateful coverage" by TV network which is regularly critical of the US leader.

Trump had joined and other leaders on Wednesday for a first day of commemorations in Portsmouth,

The tweeted on Wednesday that he "could not have been treated more warmly in the by the royal family or the people".

He left Britain for on Wednesday where he met at for talks.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)