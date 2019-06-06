India notifies tax info exchange pact with Marshall Islands

has notified a information exchange agreement (TIEA) with the Islands, enabling bilateral sharing of information and allowing officials of one country to undertake examinations in the other, the said Thursday.

The TIEA for exchange of information with respect to taxes was signed on March 18, 2016 at Majuro, the Capital of the Islands. notified the TIEA on May 21, 2019.

"The agreement enables exchange of information, including and ownership information, between the two countries for purposes," a statement said.

The TIEA is based on international standards of tax transparency and exchange of information and enables sharing of information on request.

"The agreement also provides for representatives of one country to undertake tax examinations in the other country," it added.

The agreement will enhance mutual cooperation between and the Islands by providing an effective framework for exchange of information on tax matters which will help curb tax evasion and tax avoidance.

The are a sprawling chain of volcanic islands and coral atolls in the Pacific Ocean, between and the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)