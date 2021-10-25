TVS Motor ties up with Bahwan International to strengthen presence in Iraq

-
ALSO READ
TVS Motor Company, Bahwan International Group join hands for Iraq market
Automobile giant TVS Motor expands in Iraq, launches two new products
Piaggio Vehicles reopens its two-wheeler dealerships across India
Mercedes-Benz to sell all-electric SUV EQC across all dealerships in India
US President Biden, Iraqi PM to announce end of US combat mission in Iraq
TVS Motor Company on Monday said it has tied up with Bahwan International Group to strengthen its presence in Iraq.
As per the deal, ARATA International FZC, a subsidiary of Bahwan International Group (BIG), will be the new distributor of TVS in Iraq.
Building on this partnership, the groups will also explore other avenues of cooperation in Oman and India.
"Iraq is an important market for us, and ARATA International FZC's extensive distribution network, along with our shared ethos and values, makes them the ideal strategic partner.
"This association with them is a significant step towards further expanding and bolstering the company's market presence in Iraq," TVS Motor Company Joint Managing Director Sudarshan Venu said in a statement.
TVS Motor ranks amongst the top five two-wheeler companies globally with a presence in over 70 countries across Africa, South East Asia, the Indian Sub-Continent, Latin America and the Middle East.
Bahwan International Group (ARATA International FZC) and their channel partners plan to operate more than 30 dealerships for TVS Motor Company.
This will include dealership facilities in all the major cities of Iraq with after-sales service, and spare parts support in tier two cities to expand the presence of TVS in Iraq.
"This partnership will be instrumental in bringing a wide range of mobility solutions and will cater to the requirements of a broad range of customer segments in the country.
"The quality prowess of TVS Motor Company combined with our strong understanding of the market will definitely create an impact in the mobility space in Iraq," Bahwan International Group Holding Executive Director Abdullah Bahwan noted.
TVS currently sells products like NTORQ, Jupiter series, WEGO among others in Iraq.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor