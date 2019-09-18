Rock band U2 to perform for the first time ever in India on December 15

Rock band U2 is coming to India in December for their first-ever show in the country, the music group announced Wednesday.

The Irish rockers will close 'The Joshua Tree Tour 2019', in honour of their 1987 album, in Mumbai on December 15 at DY Patil Stadium.

In a statement on U2's official website, band's drummer Larry Mullen said Mumbai is the "perfect city" to end the tour.

"Very excited to see you there," Mullen added.

Bassist Adam Clayton said the group is looking forward to bringing a dash of Dublin to India.

"A country famous for its rich culture of art, music, movies, theatre, literature, food and so much more. There is a lot of excitement in the U2 camp," Clayton said.

Guitarist The Edge added, "We have been around the world with 'The Joshua Tree'. And we can't think of a better place to celebrate the end of this tour. Mumbai, India, we're coming for you, I hope you're ready!"



Frontman Bono, too, was in high spirits.

"Mumbai. Lets rock the house..." he said.

'The Joshua Tree Tour 2019' kicks off in Auckland on November 8 and will visit Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth, before moving on to Singapore, Tokyo, Seoul, Manila and finishing up in Mumbai.

Tickets for the concert are available on BookMyShow.com.