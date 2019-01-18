US officials to ask Ecuador embassy staff about Assange visitors

US investigators will on Friday begin to question diplomatic staff who were stationed at the Ecuadorian embassy in during founder Julian Assange's years-long stay about his visitors, according to the whistleblower group.

It follows international subpoenas from the US Department of Justice, which is probing a report that Donald Trump's disgraced former 2016 campaign held secret talks there with Assange, said.

The Justice Department, which declined to comment on the matter, wants to talk to six staff members from the embassy and will start to interview them in the Ecuadorian capital on Friday, it added.

Britain's newspaper claimed in November that Manafort - who was convicted of multiple charges including and money laundering in two separate cases last year - met Assange on several occasions from 2013 to 2016.

The period coincided with Manafort becoming a key figure in Trump's bid for the and preceded publishing thousands of emails allegedly stolen by Russian hackers from the rival Democratic campaign of

Assange, Manafort and Ecuadorian officials have denied the report, noting Manafort does not appear in the embassy's visitor logs.

But it prompted a group of leading Democratic senators in the US to demand in December that of State probe the claim and report back.

Wikileaks said the US request was sent from the Justice Department to its Ecuadorian counterpart on January 7, which approved the request "although it is highly unusual to permit foreign interrogations of former diplomatic officials over their diplomatic work."



Assange, who gained international renown by releasing huge caches of hacked State Department and files, has been holed up in the embassy since 2012 citing fears that Britain would extradite him to the US to face charges there.

