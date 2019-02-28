US, UK and France ask UN Security Council to ban JeM chief Masood Azhar in fresh proposal

The US, the UK and have moved a fresh proposal in the to designate Pakistan-based group JeM's as a global terrorist, a listing that will subject him to global travel ban, asset freeze and

The proposal was moved Wednesday by the three permanent veto-wielding members of the 15-nation The will have 10 working days to consider the fresh proposal submitted by the three members.

It is the fourth such bid at the UN in the last 10 years to list Azhar as a global terrorist.

An assets freeze under the requires that all states freeze without delay the funds and other financial assets or economic resources of designated individuals and entities.

The entails preventing the entry into or transit by all states through their territories by designated individuals. Under the arms embargo, all states are required to prevent the direct or indirect supply, sale and transfer from their territories or by their nationals outside their territories, or using their flag vessels or aircraft, of arms and related materiel of all types, spare parts, and technical advice, assistance, or training related to military activities, to designated individuals and entities.

In 2009, moved a proposal to designate Azhar, whose UN-proscribed (JeM) claimed responsibility for the suicide attack against Indian security forces in on February 14 in which 40 (CRPF) personnel were killed.

In 2016 again, moved the proposal with the P3 - the United States, the and in the UN's 1267 to ban Azhar, also the mastermind of the attack on the air base in Pathankot in January, 2016.

In 2017, the P3 nations moved a similar proposal again. However, on all occasions, China, a veto-wielding of the Security Council, blocked India's proposal from being adopted by the Sanctions Committee.

It remains to be seen how will vote on the proposal this time.

China, a close ally of Pakistan, has consistently blocked moves first by and later by the US, the UK and to designate Azhar as a global terrorist by the 1267 Committee by putting technical holds.

France assumes the crucial rotating presidency of the in March.

The proposal was moved just two days before France assumes the crucial rotating presidency of the Informed sources earlier told that "France is focussed on bringing individual listing requests of terrorists to the 1267 Committee soon".

The French Presidency of the UNSC comes after the 15-nation UN organ under the presidency of had issued a highly significant press statement strongly condemning the attack.

had to sign off on the February 21 UNSC press statement that "condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in over 40 Indian paramilitary forces dead and dozens wounded on February 14, 2019, for which has claimed responsibility".

The UNSC press statement was seen not only as a strong condemnation of against India but also of international solidarity with on its fight against

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and many injured on February 14 in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

India has strongly reiterated its appeal to all members of the international community to support the proposal to list terrorists, including Azhar, as designated terrorists under the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council, and to ban terrorist organisations operating from territories controlled by

In the wake of the Pulwama terror attack by the JeM, tensions have escalated between India and India carried out air strikes against the biggest training in Balakot. In the operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for suicide attacks were eliminated. The facility at Balakot was headed by Yousuf Azhar, the of the JeM

Hours after the carried out the air strikes, UN reiterated his "urgent appeal to both the and the Government of to exercise maximum restraint to ensure that the situation does not further deteriorate".

His told reporters at the daily press briefing that the UN is "obviously following this situation very closely".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)