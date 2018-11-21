USD 1.66 bn security aid to Pak is suspended: Pentagon

The has suspended USD 1.66 billion in security assistance to Pakistan, following Donald Trump's directive in this regard early this year, the has said.

"USD 1.66 billion of security assistance to is suspended," Col Rob Manning, of the told reporters in an email response to questions on Tuesday.

No further breakdown of the suspended security assistance to was provided.

According to David Sedney, who served as Defense for Afghanistan, and during the previous Obama administration, the blocking of military assistance to Pakistan, which began in January of this year is a strong signal of American frustration.

"But, so far Pakistan has taken no serious steps to address the core US concern - that Pakistan tolerates and often encourages groups which use violence against Pakistan's neighbors," Sedney told

"Pakistan's leaders have promised cooperation, but beyond words, serious cooperation has not happened, therefore Trump is frustrated and so are most Americans," he said in response to a question.

"This frustration does not ignore the suffering that Pakistani people have undergone. It just asks Pakistan to recognise that it should act to help stop the suffering of others," said the Senior Associate at the think-tank.

Previously, Sedney was at the and the National Security Council, as well as of

He was a part of the when was killed in a daring raid by US commandoes in

Over the last few days Trump has said that people in Pakistan knew about the presence of bin Laden.

"On Osama bin Laden, I agree with the views of of who reported in her book, 'The Wrong Enemy' that a very small group of very senior Pakistani military leaders knew about Osama Bin Laden's presence in Pakistan. I have not seen any evidence that his presence in was widely known by many in Pakistan," told in an interview.

While Pakistan has suffered terribly from terrorism by Islamic extremists, has also enabled extremists groups that attack its neighbours, he observed.

After years of dithering, in recent years Pakistan's security forces have moved strongly against the extremists that threaten the Pakistani state, he added.

"What the US seeks, what President Trump is asking for, is for Pakistan to take the same kind of measures against the Taliban, against Lashkhar-e-Taiba, and against all groups in Pakistan that threaten Pakistan's neighbors," he said.

"But, we still see the moving weapons, fighters and money through Pakistan. We still see commanders taking refuge in Pakistan, keeping their families in Pakistan, holding meetings and conducting training in Pakistan, and shipping explosives from Pakistan into Afghanistan," alleged.

We see leaders of sanctioned organisations acting freely in Pakistan and speaking publicly in favour of violence, he said.

"If Pakistan would take some strong measures against the Taliban, peace would come to quickly," he argued.

The US has roped in former top American for peace talks with the

Both and Pakistan would benefit from a huge "peace dividend", he asserted.

"Similarly, if Pakistan would take strong measures against groups which act against India, Pakistan would harvest huge economic benefits from better economic ties with India," Sedney said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)