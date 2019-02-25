Venezuela's Guaido meets with foreign allies for anti-Maduro strategy

Venezuelan opposition is meeting with members of a multinational support group in Monday to hammer out a strategy to remove his rival from office.

The trip comes after two people were killed and hundreds wounded as Guaido supporters clashed with Venezuelan security forces in a failed attempt to cross in truckloads of humanitarian aid from and

The condemned Venezuela's use of violence and armed civilians to block the aid entry, while said he was "shocked and saddened" by the civilian deaths.

Guaido, the 35-year-old of Venezuela's National Assembly, declared himself in January after the opposition controlled legislature concluded that Maduro was fraudulently re-elected.

Some 50 recognize him as Venezuela's legitimate

Guaido flew to the Colombian capital Sunday for the meeting with members of the Group - 13 Latin American plus that are seeking to resolve Venezuela's political impasse.

Vice will represent at the event.

US said he was confident that "Maduro's days are numbered," blaming the border violence on armed civilian loyalists known as "colectivos." "We're aimed at a singular mission -- ensuring the Venezuelan people get the democracy they so richly deserve," Pompeo said on CNN's "State of the Union." President has said the is not ruling out armed action.

Upon landing in Guaido called on the international community to consider "all measures to free"

This is the first time that the Group, which first met in the Peruvian capital in 2017, will speak directly to Guaido.

is in the midst of a humanitarian crisis that has seen poverty soar during a prolonged recession and hyperinflation.

Humanitarian aid, much of it from the United States, has been at the center of the standoff between Maduro and Guaido.

Maduro claims the aid is a smokescreen for a US invasion, and has ordered several crossings on Venezuela's borders with and closed.

"Today we consolidated yesterday's victory, tomorrow we'll consolidate it even more," Maduro's right-hand man said Sunday at a pro-government rally in the border town of

"Not a single one of those trucks with aid got through," Cabello said. Maduro seems to have won this round in the power struggle, even though 156 members of Venezuela's security forces deserted to or

After Saturday's events it is "not very clear" that Guaido has "massive" support in Venezuela, told AFP.

However the events, which also led to increased repression by the Maduro regime, may instead result in a forceful foreign intervention in Venezuela, according to

"In the Group the consensus is that Maduro must be removed, but there is no consensus on how to do that," Gil told AFP. Another winner is Washington, because the only way to justify a use of force, if they are willing to actually do that, "is by invitation," she said.

Colombian President visited the two border crossing points where most of the violence took place on Saturday.

A 14-year-old boy was among those killed Saturday near the Brazilian border in clashes with Venezuelan security forces. More than 300 people were injured in a day of disturbances at crossings on the Colombian and Brazilian borders.

Sporadic clashes between hooded protesters and police, supported by terror-spreading armed civilian "colectivos," continued Sunday on the Venezuelan side of the border, but were not as intense as the day before.

Scores of Venezuelans who managed to slip across the border to get aid were trapped there as Venezuelan authorities had closed the border.

Nicolasa Gil, a frail 71 year-old who spent the night in Cucuta near one of the crossing points, said she was "scared to cross into my country.

"Here we're safer than over there," she told AFP.

The attempt to cross aid stockpiled in Colombia led Maduro to sever ties with - and on Sunday, a group of Colombian diplomats trickled across one of the border bridges on foot, luggage in tow.

Also Sunday three Bolivarian sergeants fled and sought refuge in Brazil.

In the barracks "there is no food," said one of the defectors, identified as

"They don't even have mattresses. Us sergeants are sleeping on the ground.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)