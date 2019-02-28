WH urges India, Pak to take steps to de-escalate tensions

Deeply concerned over the growing confrontation between and Pakistan, the US Wednesday urged the nuclear-armed neighbours to take immediate steps to de-escalate tensions, warning that the potential risks associated with further military action by either side are unacceptably high for both the countries.

Tensions between and rose following the February 14 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's district in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group claimed responsibility for the attack.

"The is deeply concerned about rising tensions between and and calls on both sides to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation," said an of the (NSC) of the

"The potential risks associated with further military action by either side are unacceptably high for both countries, their neighbours, and the international community," the NSC told on the condition of anonymity.

The was responding to a question on Pakistan's claim that it shot down two Indian fighter jets over Pakistani air space and arrested a pilot.

Following the terror attack, India bombed and destroyed JeM's biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's restive province, about 80-km from the Line of Control (LoC) early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

On Wednesday, claimed it shot down two Indian fighter jets over Pakistani air space and arrested a pilot.

Pakistan tried to defuse the tension by saying war is futile and can lead to unknown consequences while making an oblique reference to the nuclear weapons that both countries possess.

" officials expressed their strong solidarity with India following the attack," the official said.

The official declined to comment on direct communication between the of the two countries.

"We decline to comment on specific discussions; however, reports that India coordinated its military response with the are inaccurate," the official said.

A day earlier, spoke over phone with and Pakistan seeking de-escalation of tensions.

"Following Indian counter-terrorism actions on February 26, I spoke with Indian to emphasise our close security partnership and shared goal of maintaining peace and security in the region," Pompeo said in a statement.

Pompeo is currently in to attend the second summit between and North Korean leader on the denuclearsation of the

"I also spoke to Pakistani Qureshi to underscore the priority of de-escalating current tensions by avoiding military action, and the urgency of Pakistan taking meaningful action against terrorist groups operating on its soil," Pompeo said.

"I expressed to both Ministers that we encourage India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, and avoid escalation at any cost. I also encouraged both ministers to prioritise direct communication and avoid further military activity," he said.

Last week, US told his Indian counterpart that supports India's right to self-defence as both sides vowed to work together to ensure that Pakistan ceases to be a safe heaven for JeM and other terror groups.

