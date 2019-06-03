White House: Trump 'deadly serious' about Mexico tariffs

A top said Sunday that is "deadly serious" about imposing tariffs on imports from Mexico, but acknowledged there are no concrete benchmarks being set to assess whether the US ally is stemming the migrant flow enough to satisfy the administration.

"We intentionally left the declaration sort of ad hoc," Mick Mulvaney, the acting chief of staff, said on " Sunday."



"So, there's no specific target, there's no specific percentage, but things have to get better," Mulvaney said.

"They have to get dramatically better and they have to get better quickly." He said the idea is to work with the "to make sure that things did get better."



On Monday, top officials from the two countries will start meetings in Mexican plans talks with Two days later, delegations led by and will meet.

But Trump played down the effort. " is sending a big delegation to talk about the Border," the tweeted Sunday. "Problem is, they've been 'talking' for 25 years. We want action, not talk." Trump claims has taken advantage of the for decades but that the abuse will end when he slaps tariffs on Mexican imports next week in a dispute over illegal immigration.

" has had enough," he tweeted.

The said last week that he will impose a 5 per cent tariff on Mexican goods on June 10 to pressure the government of to block Central American migrants from crossing the border into the US.

Trump said the import tax will increase by 5% every month through October, topping out at 25 per cent.

But the president has been here before, issuing high-stakes threats over his frustration with the flow of migrants only to later back off. They include his threat earlier this year to seal the border with

Republicans on Capitol Hill and allies in the business community have signaled serious unease with the tariffs that they warn will raise prices for consumers and hurt the economy. Some see this latest threat as a play for leverage and doubt Trump will follow through.

GOP Sen. of Louisiana, called the tariffs a "mistake" and said it was unlikely Trump would impose them.

The president "has been known to play with fire, but not live hand grenades," Kennedy said on CBS's " "



"It's going to tank the American economy," he said. "I don't think the president's going to impose these tariffs." Mexican officials are due to meet later this week with in a bid to come to a resolution.

"I think what the president said, what the has made clear, is we need a vast reduction in the numbers crossing," Kevin McAleenan, of the Department of Homeland Security, said on CNN's "State of the Union." Mulvaney, who also appeared on NBC's "Meet the Press," said Mexico could take various steps to decrease the record numbers of migrants at the border.

He suggested the could seal its southern border with Guatemala, crack down on domestic terrorist organizations and make Mexico a safe place for migrants seeking to apply for asylum.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)