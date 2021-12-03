NZ Captain Williamson out of 2nd Test with elbow injury, Latham to lead

-
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the second and final Test against India here due to the recurrence of his left-elbow injury which has troubled him for much of this year.
Tom Latham will lead the side in place of Williamson, who has been dealing with the tendon injury since it first emerged in the New Zealand home summer.
Coach Gary Stead confirmed the injury had flared-up during the first Test in Kanpur and with it failing to improve in the days following the match, the call was made to rule the captain out.
"It's been a really tough time for Kane having to deal with such a persistent injury," Stead said.
"While we've been able to manage the injury through the year and the T20 World Cup, the shift to Test cricket and the increased batting loading has re-aggravated his elbow.
"Ultimately the injury is still not right and while he got through the Kanpur Test, it was clear playing in the second Test wasn't an option," he further stated.
Stead informed that Williamson will require sustained rest.
"It's been a challenging year for Kane trying to manage his elbow and it's important we now formulate a good plan with him to ensure the injury does not continue to plague him.
"He will likely require a sustained period of rest followed by rehabilitation, strengthening and gradual batting loading.
