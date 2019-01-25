Asia Gold: India buyers cash in on dips; Lunar New Year boosts China demand

By Rajendra and Karthika Suresh Namboothiri

MUMBAI/BENGALURU (Reuters) - Demand for physical gold in improved slightly this week as local prices eased from their highest level in over five years, while buying gathered steam in ahead of the Lunar New Year festival.

Dealers in were offering a discount of up to $5 an ounce over official domestic prices, down from last week's discount of $7. The domestic price includes a 10 percent import tax.

Demand has been slowly improving from but still, higher prices are deterring many consumers, said Harshad Ajmera, the of JJ Gold House, a in the eastern Indian city of

Gold dealers are now awaiting a budget presentation by on Feb. 1.

"Some jewellers are postponing purchases expecting a duty cut in the next week's budget," said a with a global trading firm.

The bullion industry has been urging a tax reduction to combat smuggling, which has increased since raised the import duty to 10 percent in August 2013 to narrow its current account deficit.

India's gold imports in December fell 24.3 percent from a year ago to $2.57 billion, trade ministry data showed.

Also seeing strong buying was top consumer China, with premiums ranging from $9.50 to $11.50 an ounce versus last week's $6-$9 range.

Prices in Hong Kong were between flat and about a $1.20 premium over the benchmark.

International benchmark spot gold prices traded in a tight range, between $1,276.31 and $1,286.54 an ounce, but were on course for a small weekly gain, buoyed by concerns surrounding global growth and a prolonged shutdown. [GOL/]

"January is a typically strong month as seasonal demand picks up," said Samson Li, a Hong Kong-based at GFMS, adding the market is busy anticipating the Lunar New Year.

Demand tends to gather pace going into the Lunar New Year, which falls during the first week of February, since gold is considered a popular gift during this period.

The festive season also helped lift buying in Singapore, where premiums charged ranged from 60 cents to 70 cents, versus 80 cents to $1.50 in the previous week.

"There is some demand, but generally, most (buyers) are looking to get it lower before good demand kicks in," said a based in

Japanese gold demand was stable, finding support from uncertainties in trade talks between the and China, a said, adding prices were on par with the benchmark.

