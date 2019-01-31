Nomura posts second straight quarterly loss on wholesale segment write-off

By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO (Reuters) - Holdings, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, posted on Thursday a second consecutive quarterly loss, hurt by a big write-off in its wholesale segment.

said in a statement its October-December net loss came in at 95.3 billion yen ($876.64 million), down from a profit of 88 billion yen a year earlier and compared with the 30.9 billion yen average profit estimate of two analysts compiled by

The company said it booked an impairment charge of 81 billion yen during the period. It said the impairment is related to and

Its business also suffered a steep fall in profit, as individual investors sat on sidelines amid turmoil in the market.

Global stock markets slumped in December, weighed down by growing worries about the health of the global economy amid an escalating U.S.- trade spat.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei average suffered its first annual loss in seven years in 2018 after logging a nearly three-decade high in October.

($1 = 108.7100 yen)

