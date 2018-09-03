Oil steady on high OPEC supply ahead of Iran sanctions

By Christopher Johnson

LONDON (Reuters) - steadied on Monday, weighed down by rising supply from OPEC and the but supported by concerns that falling Iranian output will tighten markets once U.S. sanctions bite from November.

Brent was up 20 cents at $77.84 a barrel by 0745 GMT. U.S. crude was unchanged at $69.80.

The two benchmarks have risen strongly over the last two weeks with Brent gaining around 10 percent on expectations that global supply will tighten later this year.

"The contracts are in a strong uptrend, but one that looks at the moment to be a bit tired," said Robin Bieber, at London brokerage

Output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries rose 220,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August to a 2018 high of 32.79 million bpd, a survey found.

Production was boosted by a recovery in Libyan production and as Iraq's southern exports hit a record.

U.S. drillers added for the first time in three weeks, firm reported on Friday, increasing the rig count by 2 to 862.

The high rig count has helped lift U.S. production by more than 30 percent since mid-2016 to 11 million bpd.

But investors are looking ahead to later this year when U.S. sanctions are expected to curb exports from Iran, the third biggest in OPEC.

Stephen Innes, at brokerage OANDA, said Brent was "supported by the notion that U.S. sanctions on Iranian exports will eventually lead to constricted markets".

Edward Bell, at in Dubai, agreed:

"Iranian production is already showing signs of decline, falling by 150,000 bpd last month ... (as) importers of Iranian barrels will already be moving away from taking shipments."

Meanwhile, trade disputes between the and other major economies including and the are expected to hurt if they are not settled soon.

China's grew at the slowest pace in more than a year in August, with export orders shrinking for a fifth month and employers cutting more staff, a private survey showed on Monday.

OANDA's Innes said it was too early to say whether economic slowdown would put a serious dent in

"It isn't at all clear that such type of economic headwinds will topple given ... the constant barrage of supply outages," Innes said.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Jason Neely)

