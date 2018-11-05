Sensex falls; Cipla down on disappointing earnings

-
ALSO READ
RBI eases norms to increase liquidity flow for NBFC sector
'Continued liquidity stress may have deeper impact on NBFCs'
IL&FS default shows ABS servicer continuity risk: Fitch
India says it will ensure liquidity for non-bank finance firms, mutual funds, smaller businesses
RBI announces more steps to increase credit flow to NBFCs
-
(Reuters) - Indian shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by non-banking financial companies after a top government official raised concerns about liquidity in the sector.
However, losses were capped by gains in market heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd and State Bank of India .
The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 0.17 percent to 34,950.92, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 0.27 percent to 10,524.
Shares of SBI ended 3.36 percent higher after the country's biggest lender reported its first quarterly profit in four.
Among losers, Cipla fell 7.3 percent after the drugmaker posted a near 11 percent drop in its September-quarter profit and warned of "multiple headwinds" in the second half of the financial year.
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU