Sensex falls; Cipla down on disappointing earnings

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by companies after a top raised concerns about liquidity in the sector.

However, losses were capped by gains in market heavyweights and .

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 0.17 percent to 34,950.92, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 0.27 percent to 10,524.

Shares of SBI ended 3.36 percent higher after the country's biggest lender reported its first quarterly profit in four.

Among losers, fell 7.3 percent after the drugmaker posted a near 11 percent drop in its September-quarter profit and warned of "multiple headwinds" in the second half of the financial year.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)