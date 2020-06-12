After Sri Lanka tour, BCCI calls off Zimbabwe trip in August over Covid-19

The on Friday called off Indian cricket team's short tour of Zimbabwe in August due to the threat posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The development was on expected lines after Sri Lanka Cricket announced on Thursday that India's limited overs tour in June-July was postponed indefinitely.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced that the Indian Cricket Team will not travel to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe owing to the current threat of COvid-19," secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

"Team India was originally scheduled to travel to the island nation from 24th June 2020 for three ODIs and as many T20Is and to Zimbabwe for a series comprising three ODIs starting 22nd August 2020," Shah said.

India has reported close to three lakh cases with over 8500 deaths.



The Indian team is yet to resume training and the camp is unlikely to take place before July. The players will take around six weeks to be match ready.

Shah, in the release, reiterated board's stance that it will organise a training camp only when it is safe to do so.

"...the will conduct a camp for its contracted players only when it is completely safe to train outdoors.

"The BCCI is determined to take steps towards the resumption of international and domestic cricket, but it will not rush into any decision that will jeopardize the efforts put in by the Central and State governments and several other respective agencies in containing the spread of the "



He also said that the BCCI is constantly monitoring the Covid-19 situation in the country and will take a call on resumption of cricketing activities after considering all the government guidelines.

"The Office-Bearers have been taking note of advisories issued by the Government of India and the Board is committed to fully comply with the restrictions imposed and guidelines issued.

"The BCCI will continue to study and evaluate the changing situation," Shah added.