All credit goes to bowlers, says SRH skipper Warner after win against RCB

-
ALSO READ
It was a bizzare game for us: David Warner post SRH's loss to RCB
We need to improve our boundary percentage: SRH skipper David Warner
IPL 2020: David Warner hits out at SRH's poor middle-order approach
IPL 2020: Don't see captaincy stint with SRH as 'redemption', says Warner
IPL 2020, MI Vs SRH Preview: Mumbai Indians have edge against Hyderabad
-
SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) bowlers deserve all the credit for the team's run of victories in the Indian Premier League, captain David Warner said on Saturday.
SRH beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets on Saturday, and it was the third consecutive occcasion that they had restricted a team to a total below 135 runs. RCB were restrictd to 120 for seven wickets in 20 overs.
"Coming into this game, we knew we had to beat the top two teams in order to progress. We got one more to go against Mumbai," said Warner, 34, in the post-match presentation ceremony.
"We have worked out how to go about at the top of the order. With the bowling, all the credit goes to them. We are finding the right balance and the right partnerships. To go for less than 20 in four overs, it's ridiculous," he said.
Warner had chosen to bowl first after winning the toss and his decision was vindicated by the amount of dew during the second innings. "The wicket is slowing up a bit, the bowlers got to adapt to it. Tonight the bowlers have executed it well. Dubai has been the same, I think it gets dewy here. It wasn't a surprise at all," he said.
--IANS
rkm/qma
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor