Copa America: Sergio Pena scores as Peru defeat Colombia

-
ALSO READ
Copa America 2021 full schedule, match time, squads, live telecast in India
IPL 2021 to begin on April 9, final on May 30; check full schedule here
Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, match time, live broadcast, streaming in India
Brazil beats Peru 4-0 to move atop in Copa America group with 6 points
Australia virtually out of ICC World Test Championship's final contention
-
Sergio Pena got among the goal-scoring charts as Peru defeated Colombia in the ongoing Copa America here at Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico on Monday.
Colombia's Yerry Mina also registered an own goal and as a result, Peru ended up winning the match 2-1.
With this win, Peru has risen to the third spot in Group A and the side now has three points from two games. Colombia remains at the second spot with four points from three games.
In the first half, Peru took the lead in the 17th minute as Pena netted the ball into the goalpost. No more goals were scored in the first half and as a result, Peru went into halftime with a 1-0 lead.
Colombia got the equaliser in the 53rd minute as Miguel Borja converted from the penalty box and as a result, the scoreline became 1-1.
Colombia's Mina then scored the goal inside his own box, and eventually, Peru took the lead. No more goals were scored in the match, and as a result, Peru emerged triumphant.
Peru will next take on Ecuador on Thursday while Colombia will lock horns against Brazil on the same day.
Earlier on Monday, Venezuela and Ecuador played out a 2-2 draw. Venezuela is at the fourth spot in the Group A standings with two points while Ecuador is at the fifth spot with just one point.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor