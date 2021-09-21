Don't like turning wickets, prefer bowling on flatter surface: Chakravarthy

-
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakravarthy has said that he prefers bowling on flatter surfaces as compared to turning tracks because of his bowling style.
KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy returned with figures of 3-13 and Andre Russell also picked up three wickets as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was bundled out for 92 inside 19 overs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 game on Monday here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. For Virat Kohli's side, Devdutt Padikkal top-scored after playing a knock of 22 runs.
"I do not know, but I am starting to like this ground at Abu Dhabi a lot. It is just fun bowling here, it is a good challenge. Flatter wickets suit me, I do not like turning wickets, I like flat wickets as it suits me more. Because my style of bowling, turning wickets do not suit me much, like Chennai doesn't suit me much but flatter surfaces do suit me more," Chakravarthy told Russell in a video posted on iplt20.com.
"It is just I do not want to get out of my process, if I celebrate too much I might end up forgetting what I need to do the next, so that is why I do not celebrate much but later on, I do celebrate," he added.
Shubman Gill top-scored against RCB with a knock of 48 runs as KKR chased down the target of 93 runs with nine wickets in hand and 60 balls to spare.
With this win, Eoin Morgan's side has jumped to the fifth position in the points table while RCB remains static at the third spot. For KKR, Venkatesh Iyer also played a knock of 41 runs off just 27 balls while for RCB, Yuzvendra Chahal took the lone wicket.
"I planned that yorker because before that I was bowling a lot of length balls. I was just trying to outsmart AB de Villiers and I got it right, and it happened. The last time he took us apart but there was a plan for him this time," said Russell.
KKR will next lock horns against Mumbai Indians on Thursday in the IPL 2021 season.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
