Experience at Asian Boxing C'ships will be helpful for Olympics: Pooja Rani

-
ALSO READ
Asian championships: Boxer Sanjeet beats Tajikistan's Jasur to enter semis
India's assured medal tally swelled to 12 in the Asian Championships
Asian Boxing C'ships: India assured of 15 medals; Panghal, Krishan in semis
Indian Boxer Vikas Krishan targets gold medal at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Indian boxing contingent cleared for Dubai Asian boxing Championships
-
India boxer Pooja Rani (75kg), who successfully defended her title at the 2021 Asian Boxing Championships on Sunday, feels the experience of featuring in the tournament will help in the preparation for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
Pooja outpunched in-form Mavluda Movlonova to hand India its first gold of the tournament.
The Olympics-bound pugilist was up against a strong Uzbekistan boxer, who came into the match beating London Olympics medallist Marina Volnova in the last-4 stage.
"I am feeling very happy as I won a gold medal here. Last time too I had clinched the gold and I am very happy to win successive medals," said Pooja in the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) video.
"This tournament will be beneficial in preparation for the Olympics and I want to thank BFI, TOPS, and SAI for the help," she added.
Pooja showed great sharpness and tactical brilliance and put pressure on the opponent with timely punches.
She continued her relentless attack and left no chance for Uzbek boxer to fight back before completing a comprehensive 5-0 victory and winning her second successive gold medal at the Asian Championships.
It is also Pooja's fourth medal at the championships after gold in 2019, silver in 2012 and a bronze in 2015.
Earlier Mary Kom and Lalbuatsaihi finished their campaigns with silver medals after going down fighting in their respective semi-finals.
While Mary Kom lost to the two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay by split 2-3, Lalbuatsaihi (64kg) also gave her all in another close-fought gold medal match, but couldn't manage to get past Milana Safronova of Kazakhstan and suffered a 2-3 defeat to win silver medal in her maiden outing at the Championships.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor