Gone so many years as underdogs, but now coming in as champions: Taylor

New Zealand batter Ross Taylor stated that earlier his side was considered as the 'underdogs' but now they have emerged as the 'champions'.
India and New Zealand will lock horns in the two-match Test series which gets underway from Thursday. Earlier, New Zealand had defeated India earlier this year to clinch the inaugural WTC final.
"We can say we're world champions now and that's suddenly different, trying to retain it. It's sort of a harder place to start. We started in Sri Lanka last time and we drew that series. It's going to be a great two years I'm sure," said Ross Taylor as reported by ESPNcricinfo.
"We've gone so many years as underdogs. But now coming in as champions: I guess the element of surprise is gone. But any time you play India at home you're going to be the underdogs, whether you're No. 1 in the world or where they sit in international cricket at the time," he added.
Taylor further said that India have world-class spinners who know how to set batters in all the conditions.
"Obviously spin plays a major part. The new ball, it can do a bit but it can also be the easiest time to score sometimes. India have world-class spinners and know how to set batters up in these conditions. For us, it's about being able to pick up the lengths as quick as possible and trust the defence," said Taylor.
India and New Zealand will lock horns in the third T20I on Sunday and after this, the two teams meet in the first Test which starts from Thursday.
