India climb to top of T20I rankings after clean sweep of West Indies series

India's 3-0 whitewash of West Indies in the T20I series has helped them overtake England at the top of the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings released on Monday.

India won the third and final T20I by 17 runs against the Kieron Pollard-led side in Kolkata with young wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan (34), Shreyan Iyer (25), Suryakumar Yadav (65) and Venkatesh Iyer (35 not out) coming up with useful contributions as the tourists could manage only 167/9 in reply to India's 184/5.

The triumph helped India leapfrog England at the top of the T20 team rankings, with Rohit Sharma's side now matching the top rating of 269.

While England and India both have the same rating (269), India have a total of 10,484 points, 10 more than England's 10,474.

Pakistan (rating of 266), New Zealand (255) and South Africa (253) round out the top five countries, while Australia (249) remain in sixth after their 4-1 series victory over Sri Lanka.

India are fourth in the ODI rankings with a rating of 110, with New Zealand (121), England (119) and Australia (116) occupying the top-three spots.

